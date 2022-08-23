Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in money laundering case

The court had granted interim bail to Poonam Jain after she appeared before the court in pursuance of its summons issued earlier, and moved a plea seeking regular bail in the matter.

Published: 23rd August 2022 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Tuesday granted regular bail to Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain concerning a money laundering case, the lawyer said.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, who had earlier granted interim bail to Poonam Jain, passed the order after hearing arguments from the accused as well as the prosecution.

Poonam was not arrested in the case.

The detailed order in the matter is still awaited.

Advocate Mohd Irshad, one of the lawyers appearing for Jain, said that the court also extended Satyendar Jain's judicial custody till August 27, the next date of hearing.

Noting that the accused was not arrested by the ED and the charge sheet was already filed, the court had granted her interim bail till the decision was made on her regular bail application.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Satyendar Jain Poonam Jain money laundering
