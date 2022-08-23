JNU students attacked for demanding fellowship money

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A violent clash erupted between students and staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday caused serious injuries to more than a dozen of students. The students were demanding the release of the fellowship, which has been held for months. According to the students, they were beaten up by the security guards when they went to the JNU administration office for the disbursement of fellowship.

A student with blood stains. (Photo | EPS)

While talking to the reporter of The New Indian Express, Nishant Vidyarthi, a JNU student of MA (German), said that he has submitted a complaint in the office of Southwest Delhi Police regarding being beaten up by security guards of JNU when he went to ask about the release of his fellowship pending for more than a year.

Another student and PhD scholar Shikha Swaraj said, “I went to enquire about my scholarship in the office and there other girls and I were manhandled and misbehaved by male security guards.” Blaming JNU Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey for the intolerant behaviour, JNU President Rohit Kumar has alleged that the protesting students, including divyang students, were mocked, abused and beaten up by the admin workers of JNU when they went to the admin office demanding release of fellowship.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Aishe Ghosh, JNU Students’ Union President, said that the ruckus will lead to delay in addressing the issues related to student community. She added, “The culprits of the violence should be punished and there should be democratic deliberations of the pertaining issues.” Ghosh has also accused ABVP JNU for orchestrating the violence in JNU campus.

Condemning the incident, the JNU administration, in a press release, said that the protesting students violated the order of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi by demonstrating within the radius of 100mts of administration building and strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty of disrupting JNU’s environment.

Condemning the incident, Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), Delhi Police, in a statement, said, “An scuffle broke out between protesting students and guards of JNU when the later tried to remove students at JNU administration office.” Necessary action will be taken upon receiving complaints, he added.

