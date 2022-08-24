Home Cities Delhi

Another Centre vs AAP brewing? Files sent to L-G for nod without Kejriwal's sign, claim sources

The AAP has been projecting Kejriwal as an alternative to PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 24th August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter’s signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, LG office sources said Tuesday.

“In the recent months, a significant number of proposals have been submitted by the CMO for the L-G’s approval or opinion with the remarks ‘Hon’ble CM has seen and approved the proposal’ without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication,” the letter read.

Officials said that the L-G has asked the CM to sign every file on his own in the interest of “smooth and effective governance.”

He has also asked the CM to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in all most government offices now, so as to enable seamless movements of files.

The L-G noted that the CM has been sending files for consideration, opinion and approval of the L-G without affixing his signatures on the same.

This is a stark departure from the past when such files were duly signed by Chief Ministers between 1993 – 2013.

“These files often marked by his junior officers to the L-G Secretariat are in gross disregard and violation of laid down procedures, rules and regulations which specifically outline that such files must be signed by the CM,” the letter stated.

The files being sent to the L-G office without the signature of the chief minister were related to the administration and governance of the city as well as “extremely sensitive” matters, they said.

“In not signing the files, Kejriwal’s endeavour is obviously to find an alibi for himself in any case of controversy,” the letter added.

