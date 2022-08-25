Delhi farmer who flew staff home during Covid-19 lockdown, ends life 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pappan Singh Gahlot (55), a mushroom farmer, who had sent 10 of his workers to their home state Bihar by aircraft during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, died allegedly by suicide inside a temple in Outer Delhi’s Alipur, police said on Wednesday.

He was found hanging in the Shiva temple located opposite his house in Tigipur village at around 5 pm on Tuesday, police said, adding he cited health reasons in his suicide note for taking the extreme step. “Never give up because miracles keep happening... Be patient, sometimes one has to go through the worst phase to get the best in life,” said Gahlot, who hung himself from the ceiling fan of the temple.

The locals said that he was a jovial person, who was always ready to work for the welfare of society.

Relatives gathered to pay condolence to the grieved family. Raje Singh Gehlot, his younger brother said, “Pappan went to the market with his daughter to shop in the morning. After that, he went to the temple for his usual prayers, were later informed by the priest that he committed suicide.” Raje, when asked about the suicide letter said, “We have no idea what type of disease he had.”

Gehlot is survived by his wife Asha and a daughter, who are in no condition to talk, said his brother.

Pappan was always involved in the philanthropic work in the village, he had a big role in the construction of this temple, said a local.

Among the mourners is Satpal Singh, who befriended him in 1991, while working at a transport company.

He said, “Today morning, I saw a Facebook post regarding his death. Initially, I thought it was a joke. Later, I tried to contact his wife Asha, but she did not pick up my call, then I got a call from my mutual friend that he was no more among us.”

“There is no suspicion of any foul play until now. His body has been preserved for post-mortem at BJRM hospital,” said the police. Pappan was shot into the limelight after he bought plane tickets for his workers.

