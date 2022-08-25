Home Cities Delhi

Forest land allotted for Delhi Skill University without Centre's approval: SC panel

Forest land measuring 37.11 acres in Jaunapur earmarked for constructing the proposed skill centre and Delhi Skill University, has been shown as "residential".

Published: 25th August 2022 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has said the city government's Panchayat Department has allotted forest land for the construction of a world-class skill centre and Delhi Skill University in Jaunapur in south Delhi without prior approval from the central government.

According to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, prior permission of the central government is required for de-reservation or diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes.

The CEC said it had written to the Delhi chief secretary in July last year seeking clarification on the matter and that the city government was yet to provide a reply "despite repeated reminders".

It said the forest land measuring 37.11 acres in Jaunapur, since transferred to the Department of Training and Technical Education, for constructing the proposed skill centre and Delhi Skill University, has been shown as "residential" in the records of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The forest land has been allotted for non-forest use by the Director, Panchayat, Government of NCT Delhi, without the prior approval of the central government in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and various orders of the Supreme Court," it said in a communication, dated August 22, to the Delhi chief secretary. The Delhi forest department has also told the CEC that the land in question is "forest land".

"In the meeting, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Delhi government, re-confirmed that the 37.11 acres of land in Jaunapur allotted for the construction of the world class skill centre and Delhi Skill University is part of the notification issued in 1996 under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927," the communication read.

The CEC has asked the PCCF to ensure that the land use of the forest land in respect of the notified areas be changed to "forest" in all government records, including those of DDA and the Revenue Department.

It also asked the PCCF to direct the departments concerned to not allot any forest land for non-forestry purposes without the prior approval of the central government and the Supreme Court.

In December 2019, the Delhi government approved the Education Department's proposal for setting up a world-class skill centre in Jaunapur village at an estimated cost of around Rs 254 crore.

The Jaunapur centre will have 500 seats each in the departments of hospitality and tourism, retail merchandising, IT and IT-enabled services, accounts, banking and finance, food processing, logistics, electronics, production and manufacturing, automobile, and health and wellness.

At present, seven such centres are functioning in Vivek Vihar, Pusa, Dwarka, Pushp Vihar, Jhandewalan, Wazirpur and Rajokri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest land Delhi Skill University
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp