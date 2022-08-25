Home Cities Delhi

Jamia students conduct study on water bodies

The study has shown the water bodies still have a sound potential to be preserved, it said.

Published: 25th August 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia students have conducted a “successful” study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development, the varsity said.

The study has shown the water bodies still have a sound potential to be preserved, it said. Three teams from the Department of Civil Engineering, each headed by a professor of the department as institute nodal officer along with 15 students as interns in each team, carried out the study.

“Limited information was available about these water bodies. Due to modern practices of the water supply system, the relevance of these traditional water bodies in the societal context was somehow ignored. As a result, these heritages didn’t get the due attention and are in pathetic condition,” the varsity said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia ocal water bodies Study
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp