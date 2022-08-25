Jamia students conduct study on water bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia students have conducted a “successful” study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development, the varsity said. The study has shown the water bodies still have a sound potential to be preserved, it said. Three teams from the Department of Civil Engineering, each headed by a professor of the department as institute nodal officer along with 15 students as interns in each team, carried out the study. “Limited information was available about these water bodies. Due to modern practices of the water supply system, the relevance of these traditional water bodies in the societal context was somehow ignored. As a result, these heritages didn’t get the due attention and are in pathetic condition,” the varsity said.