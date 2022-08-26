Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government plans 15-point fight against air pollution

This year’s Winter Action Plan is based on 15 focus points including- stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, hotspots, smog tower, dialogues with centre and neighbouring states.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the winter pollution season, the Delhi government is to prepare a 15-point focus plan to combat high levels of air pollution in the national capital, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday. The city government had prepared a similar 10-point action plan last winter. Rai said that Thursday he chaired a meeting with officials of the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), development department and the forest department.

This year’s Winter Action Plan is based on 15 focus points including--- stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, hotspots, smog tower, dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states, green war room and green apps, among others.

Besides, a review meeting with representatives from all 33 involved departments will be convened on September 5, and a collective action plan will be created around the predetermined emphasis topics. 
“The key goal of our government this year will be to control pollution through public engagement,” Rai said. 

“During the winter, garbage is burnt everywhere in every area. It will be ensured that all the registered industrial units of Delhi have been converted to PNG. Another focus would be in hotspots. This is the area of Delhi where most of the people have to suffer from pollution. Another would be the use of real-time pollution data to monitor and forecast pollution levels in advance, the project will be implemented for the first time this winter. A control room has already been set up for the same,” said Rai. 

“Smog towers have been built inside Delhi. This will be the main point of our study,” he added.

