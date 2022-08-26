Home Cities Delhi

Rapping their hearts out 

We speak to 'Gair Kanooni', a city-based music collective about their upcoming album 'Gadbad'.

Published: 26th August 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tarun Kukreja while performing a gig with other members of ‘Gair Kanooni’

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

It was their musical sensibilities—and how in sync it remains—that nudged city-based artists Abhishek Nair aka 3BHK (24), Sammad Grover (23), and Jatin Tambe aka Quest (23) from Mumbai to collaborate on a series of projects since 2019. “We kept talking about making music together but we felt we first needed to meet and be in the same space to create something,” shares Grover.

However, the pandemic had different plans for the trio who launched their musical collective Gair Kanooni in 2020. Their fourth member Tarun Kukreja (23) joined them early this year. After their first EP released in October, 2020, the group now looks forward to another album that is slated to release next month. In this interview, Grover talks about the process of working on their album Gadbad, what inspires them, and more. Excerpts…

1. How did the name ‘Gair Kanooni’ come about?

When we were thinking of names, I suggested something like ‘Horn Ok Please’, which I am now glad that we did not end up using. During the lockdown, 3BHK was watching many Hindi movies. He had a list of the films he wanted to watch and one of them was Gair Kanooni (1989). That seemed like a pretty good name, and we stuck to it.

2. Tell us about the process of working on the album Gadbad.

Adil [producer] sent us the beats in December last year. We were performing for a show and around the same time, we [Grover, Tambe, and Nair] recorded a few songs for the album. For this [title] track, we had, however, just recorded the first verse. Tarun is a friend. He and I also had a few demos, and it clicked so he joined us. We were in Canada then and that is where he and I shot the video—we got a wedding photographer to do that.

3. Where do you draw inspiration from for your tracks?

I have been listening to so many 2004-05 tracks… the Pharelll Williams, Justin Timberlake era. I realised for the first time that we keep looking back to the 80s and the 90s for inspiration because it is supposed to be the golden era of music. But, there is so much music that came out when we were growing up. I started rediscovering the music from the early 2000s and I wanted to make something like that. I wanted to create something that I used to listen to when I was a kid, and mix it with what we are doing now.

4. How is Gadbad different from Aaj Raat ki Peshkash, your first album?

It is completely different in terms of the sound. Aaj Raat ki Peshkash is very raw because we were just creating things in our bedrooms, sending it [the songs] across through WhatsApp. Gadbad is much more cohesive in terms of the themes being built out throughout the album. We have released what we are good at doing together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bhishek Nair Sammad Grover Jatin Tambe Gair Kanooni Gadbad Tarun Kukreja
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp