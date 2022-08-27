Home Cities Delhi

Drunk man held for stabbing wife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly stabbed his 29 -year-old wife multiple times in the Dakshinpuri area, South Delhi, after the couple had a fight over drinking habit of the husband, said police.

The police arrested the accused Bobby from the Central Market in drunken condition, said police.
“On August 25 at about 3 pm, a PCR call regarding a stab injury to the caller lady by her husband in the Dakshinpuri area was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar.

“The police staff reached the spot and the injured lady age 29 years was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre where she was admitted,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benito Mary Jaiker.She further added, as per the medico-legal case (MLC), the stab injuries were reported over the middle abdomen, left breast, left arm and left elbow.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Boby is a habitual drinker and a family dispute was going on between him and his wife for a long time. The injured lady was residing separately for the last 3 months with her parents at Chhatarpur.

On Thursday, she had come to meet her children at Dakshinpuri where Boby was found drunk and he stabbed her and ran away from the spot.

The victim got married to Boby (32) around 11 years ago. He works as a sofa repairer. The couple has two children. A case under section 307 Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder ) has been registered, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

