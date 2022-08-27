Home Cities Delhi

Man held for robbing jewellery shop with toy gun in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop with the help of a toy gun in North West Delhi’s Kohat Enclave area. The accused Rinku Jindal is a resident of the Shalimar Bagh area.  On the afternoon of August 13, one person with covered face entered the shop and robbed 10 gold chains and cash worth R20,000 at gunpoint and fled from the spot, said a senior police official.

The owner of the jewellery shop and his helper were present at the shop at the time of the incident.  The police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and found a masked person running towards Madhuban Chowk. In the footage, the accused was seen carrying a plastic bag in his hand, said the police official.  

Acting on the lead, the police contacted the plastic bag store in Pitampura and found that they supply school uniforms to the two schools. The team started working in the surrounding areas of both schools to find any suspect residing in the area with the possibility that his children might be studying in these schools, the police said.  The police arrested the accused Jindal on Thursday evening from Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, said Usha Ranganani, DCP (North-West).  She further stated the children of Jindal are found studying in one of the same schools of Shalimar Bagh.

During the enquiry, Jindal revealed that he has no earnings and also indulged in online gambling. On the day of the robbery, he first roamed there for two-three hours and later decided to target the shop. Seven gold chains have been recovered from his possession. He has mortgaged one chain weighing 76 grams in a financial corporation and taken a loan of R1,50,000 for online gambling. He was previously involved in another bank robbery case in March 2019 in Prashant Vihar, the police added.

How bag helped police

