Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly session likely to be stormy, government to table confidence motion

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the opposition party’s ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Assembly’s special session on Monday is likely to witness a noisy showdown between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP as a trust vote proposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tabled in the House.

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the opposition party’s ‘Operation Lotus’ to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. The AAP national convener also alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered `20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

“I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus Delhi’ has become ‘Operation Kichad’,” Kejriwal had said.
The BJP’s fight is not against corruption and its ‘Operation Lotus’ is a method of grabbing power by deceit, he had said.

The BJP, all of whose eight MLAs were marshalled out of the House for the day on Friday, hit back, accusing Kejriwal of using the assembly for fanning political propaganda and indulging in drama to divert people’s attention from the liquor “scam” of his government.

BJP leaders alleged that Kejriwal has been making claims about alleged attempts to poach AAP MLAs since his party contested the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.

The AAP’s claims about the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Lotus’ come amid the latter relentlessly targeting the ruling party in the wake of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is an accused in the FIR registered by the CBI had also claimed that he was offered the chief minister’s post by the BJP for switching sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP Operation Lotus
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp