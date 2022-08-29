Home Cities Delhi

Five Delhi youngsters drown after immersing idol in river Yamuna

After immersing the idol, they started taking bath but due to increased water level in the river, they all drowned.

Published: 29th August 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:57 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: Five people, including a teenager, drowned in river Yamuna in Delhi after immersing an idol, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday under the DND flyover, they said.

Ankit Singh (20), Arpit (16), Virendra (23), Lalit (20) and Rituraj Srivastava (20), who were living in Salarpur village under Noida Sector 39 police station limits, died in the incident, Noida police said in a statement.

“They all had gone to Delhi to immerse an idol of Lord Krishna in the Yamuna river under the DND flyover.

After immersing the idol, they started taking bath but due to increased water level in the river, they all drowned,” the statement said.

The Delhi Police has recovered their bodies and kept them in Safdarjung Hospital mortuary of for post-mortem.

The families of all the deceased have been informed, the Noida police said.

Srivastava's relatives said they would perform his last rites in Salarpur village itself while the families of others informed the police that their bodies would be taken to their ancestral places for funeral.

