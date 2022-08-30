Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police head constable kills self inside police station 

The police also informed that the deceased HC had sent some messages to his wife on WhatsApp prior to his attempt at ending his life.

Published: 30th August 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Police head constable died by suicide by hanging himself using a bed sheet on the premises of the Chandani Mahal police station on Monday. The deceased police officer was identified as 33-year-old Rahul Tyagi, a resident of Netaji Subhas Nagar in Shahdara. Rahul Tyagi hanged himself from the ceiling of a barrack inside the Chandni Mahal police station using a bedsheet said a police officer.

“In the afternoon on August 29, a telephonic call was received by Head Constable Mitra Sen posted at Chandani Mahal police station from Rahul Tyagi’s father. It was intimated that he was not picking up the call,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

Following this, some personnel of the police station rushed to the barrack and found that the door was bolted from inside. As Tyagi did not respond to their calls, they broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling, the police officer said.

The HC was immediately rescued after cutting the bed sheet. He was then shifted to the LNJP hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital in a police vehicle to avoid any delay, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased had been sent to the mortuary of the Maulana Azad Medical College for autopsy and further information was sent to the family of the deceased, said DCP. Rahul Tyagi is part of a family of four including his wife and two sons. His father Moolchand Tyagi is a former police officer who retired as a Sub Inspector in January this year. 

These family members of the deceased informed the police about the messages. 

The details of the said messages are being obtained and the same will be intimated in due course, said the police. Police have initiated the inquest proceedings in this matter. Rahul Tyagi had been posted at Chandni Mahal police station in Central district since March 2021.

