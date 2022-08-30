Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 205 dengue cases this year, says MCD report

On August 20, the city had 189 dengue cases. Sixteen fresh cases were reported in a week, the report said. 
No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 205 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June and 26 in July. Till August 27, Delhi logged 205 dengue cases, the report said.

In 2017, Delhi reported 435 dengue cases during the January 1-August 20 period, it added. The city recorded 44 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya this year, it added. 

