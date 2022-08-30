Hero Activa, redefining the segment with a revolutionary addition

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Honda Activa is the scooter that redefined the segment and it continues to do strong numbers for the brand. It is a vehicle that ushered in a level of convenience like no other with its reliability, strong engine, and ease of use, thanks to the automatic transmission and combi-brake system; a revolutionary addition at its time.

With the new Activa, Honda is looking at taking the game further. The premium edition gets a touch of luxury and looks more upmarket than ever. Catching the attention of new-age riders, the new edition is adorned with a golden Honda mark on the front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides.

Furthermore, the café brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats lend a sophisticated look to the overall appeal of this edition. Elevating its style factor with golden wheels, the new edition sustains the overall tone with a blacked out-front suspension and engine cover. No doubt, all these changes give Activa a bold new personality that stands out from the rest and will undoubtedly get heads to turn.

Powering the 2022 Activa is the tried-and-tested 109cc petrol engine that delivers 7.68hp of power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a CVT gearbox.

The Premium Edition Activa will be available in three new colours—Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.

Priced at Rs 75,400.

