Home Cities Delhi

Hero Activa, redefining the segment with a revolutionary addition

With the new Activa, Honda is looking at taking the game further. The premium edition gets a touch of luxury and looks more upmarket than ever.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Honda Activa is the scooter that redefined the segment and it continues to do strong numbers for the brand. It is a vehicle that ushered in a level of convenience like no other with its reliability, strong engine, and ease of use, thanks to the automatic transmission and combi-brake system; a revolutionary addition at its time. 

With the new Activa, Honda is looking at taking the game further. The premium edition gets a touch of luxury and looks more upmarket than ever. Catching the attention of new-age riders, the new edition is adorned with a golden Honda mark on the front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides. 

Furthermore, the café brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats lend a sophisticated look to the overall appeal of this edition. Elevating its style factor with golden wheels, the new edition sustains the overall tone with a blacked out-front suspension and engine cover. No doubt, all these changes give Activa a bold new personality that stands out from the rest and will undoubtedly get heads to turn.

Powering the 2022 Activa is the tried-and-tested 109cc petrol engine that delivers 7.68hp of power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a CVT gearbox.

The Premium Edition Activa will be available in three new colours—Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. 

Priced at Rs 75,400.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda Activa Convenience CVT gearbox Premium Edition Activa
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp