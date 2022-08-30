Sexually transmitted infections not found in five monkeypox cases in Delhi, says study

Home Cities Delhi

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Delhi, the city government said on August 13 and asserted that the situation is being 'continuously monitored'.

Published: 30th August 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new study has said "no secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections" were recorded in five confirmed clinical cases of monkeypox in Delhi except for hepatitis B virus in one case.

The study -- Clinical presentation, viral kinetics and management of human monkeypox cases from New Delhi, India 2022 -- was done jointly by researchers at LNJP Hospital here and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The study has, however, not been peer reviewed by a journal, it said.

"Monkeypox cases suggests under diagnosed monkeypox infection in the community. This emphasises the need for active surveillance of MPXV in high risk population such as men having sex with men (MSM) and female sex workers (FSW)," it said.

Five confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Delhi, the city government said on August 13 and asserted that the situation is being "continuously monitored".

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

"All the cases were mild and had good recovery," it said.

According to the study, all the five cases presented with "mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb".

Four cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy.

No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it said.

"We describe the clinico-demographic, virological follow-up and management of five confirmed monkeypox cases from Delhi without any international travel history. The samples of oropharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal swab, blood, serum, urine and various lesion specimens were collected at every fourth day of follow-up post onset day of illness," it said.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.

Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with this viral infection.

