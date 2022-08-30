Tankers, anti-smog guns clean up twin towers’ dust

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Work to clean the debris was in full swing on Monday in the two nearby residential societies and the roads around the now-demolished Supertech twin towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said even as sudden rains in the evening brought hope for a quick respite from dust.

While Emerald Court would take one more day to be cleaned, the work at ATS Village could extend up to seven days due to more rubble and dust on the premises, according to officials. “About 500 workers and machinery which include 100 water tankers, 22 anti-smog guns, six sweeping machines, etc have been installed to complete the cleaning work inside and outside ATS Village and Emerald Court societies and mitigate dust-related issues,” Maheshwari said.

Noida Authority officers have been instructed for the extensive cleaning work in the societies, she said.

The Noida Authority said residents of Emerald Court have sought one more day for cleaning work on their premises and that has been accepted.

“In ATS Village, the cleaning work would take about seven days,” it said. Around 5,000 residents of the two societies closest to the twin towers were evacuated on Sunday which brought down the towers in just 12 seconds. While locals rejoiced over the sudden rains on Monday evening after a dry spell, officials said the showers would definitely be helpful. Around 50 per cent of residents of Emerald Court and 75 per cent of ATS Village returned to their homes by Monday.

