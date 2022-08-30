Home Cities Delhi

Tankers, anti-smog guns clean up twin towers’ dust

While Emerald Court would take one more day to be cleaned, the work at ATS Village could extend up to seven days due to more rubble and dust on the premises, according to officials.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

An anti-smog gun sprays water to wash off concrete dust on Monday.(Photo | Express)

An anti-smog gun sprays water to wash off concrete dust on Monday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Work to clean the debris was in full swing on Monday in the two nearby residential societies and the roads around the now-demolished Supertech twin towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said even as sudden rains in the evening brought hope for a quick respite from dust.

While Emerald Court would take one more day to be cleaned, the work at ATS Village could extend up to seven days due to more rubble and dust on the premises, according to officials. “About 500 workers and machinery which include 100 water tankers, 22 anti-smog guns, six sweeping machines, etc have been installed to complete the cleaning work inside and outside ATS Village and Emerald Court societies and mitigate dust-related issues,” Maheshwari said.

Noida Authority officers have been instructed for the extensive cleaning work in the societies, she said.
The Noida Authority said residents of Emerald Court have sought one more day for cleaning work on their premises and that has been accepted.

“In ATS Village, the cleaning work would take about seven days,” it said. Around 5,000 residents of the two societies closest to the twin towers were evacuated on Sunday which brought down the towers in just 12 seconds. While locals rejoiced over the sudden rains on Monday evening after a dry spell, officials said the showers would definitely be helpful. Around 50 per cent of residents of Emerald Court and 75 per cent of ATS Village returned to their homes by Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech twin Tower Clean-up Debris Dust Rubble Anti-Smog Guns Emerald Court
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp