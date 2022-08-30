Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi govt school students in hospital after classroom ceiling fan falls on their heads

One of the injured students' mother said the school authorities are bearing the cost of the girl's treatment and the doctors said she has almost recovered now.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

ceiling-fan

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two government school students in outer Delhi's Nangloi were injured after a classroom ceiling fan fell on their heads, police said.

The city police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The students have been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and are undergoing treatment, they said.

One of the girl students alleged that the ceiling was damp and it was dripping.

"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.

There has been no reaction from the school authorities or the government about the incident so far.

According to police, they received two PCR calls on Saturday from Sonia Hospital, Nangloi regarding the medico-legal cases (MLC) of two girls identified as Nasrin (14) and Anjali (15), both residents of Prem Nagar.

"Both the girls got injured in a classroom by the falling of a ceiling fan on them in GGSS School, JJ number-2, Nangloi. The students were admitted to Sonia Hospital by the school staff. The investigating officer reached the hospital, where a statement was not given by the students or parents in this regard," a senior police officer said.

However, based on the DD entry and MLC prepared, a case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at Nangloi police station and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

One of the injured students, Anjali's mother said the school authorities are bearing the cost of the girl's treatment and the doctors said she has almost recovered now.

Her medical reports are fine as well.

"School authorities told us that they will look into the matter," Anjali's mother said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ceiling fan Nangloi Delhi government school
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp