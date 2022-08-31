250-odd private liquor vends to shut as Delhi reverts to old excise policy

Javaria rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 250 independently owned alcohol stores in New Delhi are set to be closed as the old excise policy is set to be back in the capital. “We have been ordered to close our store by August 31; therefore, in order to replenish our inventory, we are left with no choice but to sell all the liquor at lower prices,” said Pawan Kumar, a worker at the wine and beer outlet on Asaf Ali Road.

Given the low prices, a large number of customers present at the liquor store were seen purchasing alcohol in bulk. “We are facing a massive loss and are giving all of our clients a 1 plus 1 deal on liquor,” said Pawan Kumar.

Pandit Shukla, a client who works as a rickshaw driver and was at the store, however, commented, “These liquor outlets are not at loss; they are looting poor people like us and selling the `60 bottle for 110 in the name of discount.”

Another customer, Ravindra Kumar, who operates a small convenience store close to the Delhi Gate Metro Station added, “I am very upset that the local liquor store is closing. Since the new policy was implemented, the liquor has been relatively affordable, and I have finally been able to make some savings.”

Delhi has nearly 250 functioning liquor stores with parts of the city, most notably South Delhi, lacking liquor stores. Some neighbourhoods without any liquor stores include prime areas such as Preet Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Safdarjung Enclave, Punjabi Bagh, Greater Kailash, Andrews Ganj, Rajiv Chowk, CR Park, Model Town, and Chandni Chowk.

Women, elderly come out against liquor shop

New Delhi: Amid the hubbub over the excise policy, a substantial protest led by senior citizens and women against the opening of a liquor store was held over the weekend in the government colony of Sector 8, RK Puram. The colony’s residents have issued a warning, stating that, if necessary, they will file a writ petition and take the matter to the high court.

