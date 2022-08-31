Home Cities Delhi

AAP counted toilets as classrooms, minted money, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that toilets built in Delhi’s government schools were counted as ‘classrooms’ by the AAP government.

Published: 31st August 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo |PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged that toilets built in Delhi’s government schools were counted as ‘classrooms’ by the AAP government. Stepping up a fresh attack on the party, Tiwari said, “The AAP government is treating toilets built in its government schools as toilets. Not only this, a classroom which could’ve been built at a cost of Rs 5 lakhs was built at Rs 33 lakhs, as per a report.”

He added, “This apparently amounts to a clear case of corruption by the Delhi government”. Talking about a recent incident when a ceiling fan fell on a student, Tiwari said the semi-permanent structures are weak and pose a serious threat to the lives of school children. Tiwari hit out at the AAP government saying that the government's morality has fallen. He also asked the government to stop the political drama and asked the party to debate over the CAG report. 

He said that a girl of a government school at JJ Colony was injured when a ceiling fan fell down on her on August 27, “This shows how schools in Delhi are in miserable conditions,” he said.  BJP national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla also alleged that liquor and education scams have become the “twin towers of corruption” in the Delhi government.

Both the BJP leaders alleged that the Delhi government escalated the cost of building classrooms multiple times and projected several schools toilets as classrooms to justify the “bloated” costs. Describing the AAP government following a ‘reverse Robin hood’ model, wherein money meant for the poor was taken away to fill the coffers of the liquor mafia, Poonawalla said that people had asked for ‘Pathshala’ (schools), but the AAP government provided them ‘madhushala’ (liquors shops).

