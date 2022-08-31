Delay in births, deaths registration to cost hospitals empanelment: MCD

Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has threatened de-empanelment to its hospitals under the Narela zone after citing constant delay by them in the registration of births and deaths (B&D) on the civic body’s portal.

In a letter issued by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Narela zone) Anjali Sehrawat, hospitals have been directed to ensure timely registration of all B&D within 21 days of its input. Non-compliance to the order will revoke their empanelment, said the letter.

Officials said that around 26 hospitals in the Narela zone are under the radar whose lackadaisical attitude in registering the B&D at their premises forced the corporation to come out with the strict move.

Sehrawat said that empanelment conditions are bound to honour the norms laid down by the civic authority whose non-compliance could attract de-empanelment.

She reasoned that the delay caused by the hospitals prevents people from availing free services as well as increases the pendency over the staff. “The system is efficient enough to issue the certificates the same day of providing the inputs.

However, the hospitals are not following it. The delay puts added clerical burden on the corporation as after 21 days, approval of the registrar becomes mandatory to issue certificates. This additional process costs money to the certificate seekers,” the Deputy Municipal Commissioner told this reporter.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has threatened de-empanelment to its hospitals under the Narela zone after citing constant delay by them in the registration of births and deaths (B&D) on the civic body’s portal. In a letter issued by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Narela zone) Anjali Sehrawat, hospitals have been directed to ensure timely registration of all B&D within 21 days of its input. Non-compliance to the order will revoke their empanelment, said the letter. Officials said that around 26 hospitals in the Narela zone are under the radar whose lackadaisical attitude in registering the B&D at their premises forced the corporation to come out with the strict move. Sehrawat said that empanelment conditions are bound to honour the norms laid down by the civic authority whose non-compliance could attract de-empanelment. She reasoned that the delay caused by the hospitals prevents people from availing free services as well as increases the pendency over the staff. “The system is efficient enough to issue the certificates the same day of providing the inputs. However, the hospitals are not following it. The delay puts added clerical burden on the corporation as after 21 days, approval of the registrar becomes mandatory to issue certificates. This additional process costs money to the certificate seekers,” the Deputy Municipal Commissioner told this reporter.