Delhi: Drug addict arrested for killing a man over Rs 100

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a person for allegedly stabbing to death a man after he refused to pay the hundred rupees to buy the marijuana leaves, said police. The police identified the accused as Lal Babu (36), who is a resident of Shiv Colony and a drug addict. He was also involved in the crimes earlier, said Police.

"On August 29 a PCR call regarding a stabbing under Shadipur Flyover Railway Track, Delhi, was received at Patel Nagar police station. Injured Naseem Alam was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan.

On the intervening night of August 29 and 30, deceased Naseem Ansari along with his friend Taukir Ansari came under the Shadipur Flyover to buy Marijuana leaves. The accused was also sitting there with his associate Bhoma and was taking drugs.

Both Lal Babu and Bhoma stopped the deceased and asked for `100 to buy marijuana leaves for themselves. The deceased and his friend refused to give money. On this, they started quarrelling among themselves and got into a scuffle. During this scuffle, accused Bhoma caught the deceased Naseem Ansari and accused Lal Babu stabbed the knife into the neck of the deceased and fled away from the spot.

