G-20 Summit: Home Minister Amit Shah reviews Delhi security

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Delhi Police officials as part of surveillance and security preparation for the upcoming G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in the capital. Shah emphasised the use of surveillance to prevent and investigate crimes in the capital city during his meeting with senior police officials.

To increase police surveillance in the city, he suggested that CCTV cameras installed by the civil administration and police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, and RWAs, should be integrated with the control room.

This was the first visit of Shah to the police headquarters after Sanjay Arora took charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. The action plan for the year 2024 was also part of topics of priority discussed at the meeting. Talking about the security arrangements, the Union home minister also directed officials from Union Ministry of Home Affairs to visit countries where the G-20 Summit had been successfully organised to study the security aspects.

The minister also underlined the use of forensic investigation in resolving the crime. He directed that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than Six years. Shah said that this will help increase the conviction rate and integrate the criminal justice system. “The PM Narendra Modi-led government is determined to free the country from the curse of drugs, hence a detailed action plan has been prepared to crack down on narcotics in Delhi,” said Shah in the meeting. He further said, “A new strategy will crack down on multi-state gangs operating in the NCR and neighbouring States of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana etc.”

He also raised concerns about the traffic management of the city and said, “ Along with the safety of the general public, their convenience should also be a priority of Delhi Police, therefore a proper strategy for infrastructure and signalling should be developed and an alternate action plan should be developed to facilitate smooth traffic movement after identifying traditional traffic hot-spots where the situation of extreme jams is seen.”

In the meeting, Shah also spoke about the use of social media by the police and said, it should be used to take “humanitarian work” by the Police personnel to the general public.

