493 micro observers at sensitive locations for MCD elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to keep a close watch on proceedings at the booths, Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday informed to deploy a total of 493 micro observers at sensitive or hyper-sensitive polling locations for MCD elections.

The Commission said that micro-observers will remain stationed at these locations throughout the poll day and keep a close watch on the proceedings at the booths inside these locations. The Commission has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitive/hypersensitive polling locations.

“The SEC has also launched the web interface of the mobile app “Nigam Chunav Delhi” wherein the functionalities of the app have been integrated with the web portal of the Commission that is sec.delhi.gov.in,” it said.

