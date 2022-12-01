Home Cities Delhi

Conman Sukesh’s aide Pinky Irani sent to police custody

Sources said that the former TV anchor, Pinky Irani, used to facilitate meetings of actors and models for conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pinky Irani, the woman who introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday and later a local court sent her to 3-day police custody remand, on Wednesday.

“Pinky Irani, a resident of Mumbai, had joined the investigation at the EOW office today and after having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in the case involving Sukesh,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

The official further informed that Irani was later produced at a local court which granted three days of police custody remand. Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh among others. The Delhi Police had, in November 2021, filed a charge sheet against the accused conman, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 12 others in the same case of duping Singh’s wife of Rs 200 crore.

Sources said that the former TV anchor, Pinky Irani, used to facilitate meetings of actors and models for conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They further said that Irani introduced TV actress Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil to Chandrasekhar in Tihar Prison.

They even went to meet Chandrashekhar inside the jail premises. In September this year, a team of the Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar’s central jail number one to “recreate” their meetings with the ‘conman’ as part of the ongoing probe.

The probe into the Rs 200 Crore extortion case has revealed that Chandrashekar had fully-functional office inside the prison with a television, sofa, carpet and other amenities. On October 19, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena granted permission to the EOW to investigate 82 prison officials for their 
alleged involvement in the extortion racket.

