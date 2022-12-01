MCD elections: Assets of re-contesting councillors get heftier in last five years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Assets of re-contesting councilors of MCD have witnessed a whopping increase in the last five years. An analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are re-contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by three to 4,437 percent. The has claimed to analyse the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was Rs 2.93 crore.

The report has claimed that out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89 percent) have increased ranging from three to 4,437 percent and assets of nine councillors (11 percent) have decreased ranging from (-) two per cent to (-)76 percent. It has further said that the average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are Rs 4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is Rs 1.44 crore. The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49 percent.

The ADR report has claimed that Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of Rs 28.61 crore or from Rs 9.33 crore in 2017 to Rs 37.94 crore in 2022. Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the Malviya Nagar ward have increased by Rs 25.58 crore - from Rs 24.25 crore in 2017 to Rs 49.84 crore in 2022. Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the Greater Kailash ward have risen by Rs six crore - from Rs 6.81 crore in 2017 to Rs 12.81 crore in 2022.

75 of 84 councillors get richer

The report has claimed that out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from three to 4,437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased ranging from 2% to 76%

NEW DELHI: Assets of re-contesting councilors of MCD have witnessed a whopping increase in the last five years. An analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that assets of 75 councillors of the 84 who are re-contesting the municipal elections in Delhi have increased by three to 4,437 percent. The has claimed to analyse the self-sworn affidavits of the 84 councillors, including Independents, who are re-contesting and their average assets in 2017 was Rs 2.93 crore. The report has claimed that out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89 percent) have increased ranging from three to 4,437 percent and assets of nine councillors (11 percent) have decreased ranging from (-) two per cent to (-)76 percent. It has further said that the average assets of these 84 re-contesting councillors in 2022 are Rs 4.37 crore and their average asset growth since the last election in 2017 is Rs 1.44 crore. The average percentage growth in assets for these councillors is 49 percent. The ADR report has claimed that Vineet Vohra of the BJP from the Pachim Vihar ward has declared the maximum increase in assets of Rs 28.61 crore or from Rs 9.33 crore in 2017 to Rs 37.94 crore in 2022. Assets of Nandini Sharma of the BJP from the Malviya Nagar ward have increased by Rs 25.58 crore - from Rs 24.25 crore in 2017 to Rs 49.84 crore in 2022. Assets of Shikha Roy of the BJP from the Greater Kailash ward have risen by Rs six crore - from Rs 6.81 crore in 2017 to Rs 12.81 crore in 2022. 75 of 84 councillors get richer The report has claimed that out of the 84 re-contesting councillors, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from three to 4,437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased ranging from 2% to 76%