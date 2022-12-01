Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Kejriwal promises to fix ‘garbage crisis’

Amid last leg of campaigning, BJP is touting its redevelopment initiatives while a section of RWAs has flagged issues with Kejriwal’s Janta Chalayegi MCD scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Intensifying his campaign for the MCD polls, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the presence of so many top BJP leaders for its campaign would not have been required – if only the saffron camp had done any work in 15 years. 

“The BJP deployed national leaders like J P Nadda and Amit Shah, 17 other Union ministers, and seven chief ministers including Yogi, Shivraj and Khattar – for boosting its campaign,” Kejriwal said “My heart cries seeing the filth in Delhi,” Kejriwal ribbed, over the crisis associated with landfills. School-hospital has been fixed, but cleanliness is not under our jurisdiction, he quipped.

Taking out a roadshow and addressing voters through a Jansabha in Malkaganj, Kamla Nagar and Ghanta Ghar Chowk, the AAP supremo said that no power can stop the party from winning MCD elections; people of the city will vote for the party that wants to work and not for the party that wants to stop all the work. These people stopped the mohalla clinic and CCTV project files, he had to face great difficulties but I got the projects cleared. Delhi L-G stopped free yoga classes, collected donations for it and restarted classes on his own; he will not let a single project stop in Delhi.

“Delhiites gave us the responsibility of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, we fixed everything, provided free healthcare and electricity to everyone. Public gave BJP one job, they had to look after the garbage but even in 15 years they could not clean Delhi,” the chief minister said.

He further said that the BJP has deployed seven CMs, one Deputy CM and 17 Cabinet ministers to fight against an Aam Aadmi like me. Had they done some work in the last 15 years, BJP would not need to bring all its bigwigs from across the country to a municipal election.

“When the public asked for an account of BJP’s long MCD tenure, Amit Shah said we have not done anything because Kejriwal did not give us any funds; look at his audacity, the Home Minister is asking for funds from a state government. We gave Rs 1 lakh crore to the MCD but BJP turned all of it into dust. Centre doesn’t give Delhi Government any funds, you don’t see me begging like them,” the CM said.

