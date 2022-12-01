MCD polls: Will pursue redevelopment initiatives in a big way, says Union Minister Puri 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of MCD elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that nearly 1.35 crore Delhi residents, including 10 lakh slum dwellers, will benefit from various redevelopment initiatives, including BJP’s version of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme, undertaken by the Centre in the capital.

Puri, who held a press conference along with all seven BJP MPs of Delhi, said that the planned re-development and rehabilitation work is not restricted to only Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters in the national capital but also covers work done for group housing societies, housing for the middle-class through various schemes of DDA, for farmers residing in the rural areas of Delhi.

He said that Master Plan 2041, which is in the final stages now, is going to be a visionary document to usher in a new era of development in Delhi. It will have policies for the regeneration of existing colonies and development, greenfield development through land pooling and green development area policy and building modern infrastructure in the capital city.

The minister said that the provision of regeneration has been incorporated in the Draft MPD 2041 which will help the people of Delhi to redevelop/reconstruct their old dilapidated structure with the provision of enhanced FAR to make their living conditions better and safe. The above provisions would cater to an increase in size and number of dwelling units and toilets to cater to family size and population, improvement in layout, accessibility through road network plan and improvement in parking.

He further said that DDA has been working to fulfil the housing dreams of city residents and the schemes are estimated to cater to the needs of 1.35 crore citizens. The Centre has already constructed 3024 dwelling units in Kalkaji where the possession of EWS units is underway to eligible jhuggi dwellers of Bhommiheen camp. Within the next few months, the government is going to complete the Jailorwala Bagh project, wherein 1675 JJ dwellers will be rehabilitated on similar lines. The Kathputli colony project is underway and is likely to be completed next year.

Besides, with just three days left for the campaign to end, senior BJP leaders including Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday held around 100 roadshows and public meetings across Delhi.

