Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pre-board exams for 10th and 12th standard will start from December 15 in government schools in Delhi, said the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday. The DoE issued a circular along with the exam schedule and guidelines for students and teachers. According to the DoE circular, the pre-boards will be from December 15 to December 28.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. Morning shifts are from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, whereas, the evening shifts are from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Under the guidelines, no student will be permitted to submit their answer sheets to the invigilator until the end of the shift.

Each classroom would have only 24 students with one invigilator. The question papers must be picked up by the schools from the zonal distribution centre at a designated time and if a school fails to do so, then strict action will be taken against them.

The schools will announce their course schedules for both classes. On the CBSE’s official website, students can view the exam’s marking structure and syllabus. According to each board’s schedule and date sheet, board exams will start February 2023. Several state boards have already made their schedules public. National boards like CBSE and ICSE have not, as of yet, disclosed their 2023 board exam dates.

NEW DELHI: The pre-board exams for 10th and 12th standard will start from December 15 in government schools in Delhi, said the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday. The DoE issued a circular along with the exam schedule and guidelines for students and teachers. According to the DoE circular, the pre-boards will be from December 15 to December 28. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. Morning shifts are from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, whereas, the evening shifts are from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Under the guidelines, no student will be permitted to submit their answer sheets to the invigilator until the end of the shift. Each classroom would have only 24 students with one invigilator. The question papers must be picked up by the schools from the zonal distribution centre at a designated time and if a school fails to do so, then strict action will be taken against them. The schools will announce their course schedules for both classes. On the CBSE’s official website, students can view the exam’s marking structure and syllabus. According to each board’s schedule and date sheet, board exams will start February 2023. Several state boards have already made their schedules public. National boards like CBSE and ICSE have not, as of yet, disclosed their 2023 board exam dates.