Transparency, rooting out corruption: Congress releases its manifesto for MCD elections

NEW DELHI: Ahead of MCD elections, Delhi Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the promising structural changes in the civic agency to ensure transparent governance and rooting out corruption to shore up revenue, by ending the inspector raj and mafia. Congress leaders said that party had brought out four ‘vision documents’ over a week period to give a peep into what it would do when it comes to power in the MCD and the manifesto will give a complete vision of the party, with the thrust being on the welfare of the people, checking air and water pollution, arresting the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, bring about financial prosperity to Delhi’s common households and streamlining the education and health sectors. Party leaders said that the Congress government had left behind a clean and green city, with modern roads, housing complexes, hospitals and government schools, but the deterioration of the city started in 2013 when the BJP and AAP together made the MCD the ‘Most Corrupt Department’, and polluted air and water, besides ruining public transport, Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said that focus will be given on door to door collection of waste to free the city of waste dumps; widening the green area from 23 percent to 32 percent in the next five years, upgradation of MCD hospitals to super speciality hospitals, medicines at half rate for which the “Sheila Dikshit Swasth Sahayata Yojan” will be opened, poor will be provided flats, social audit of the accounts of Municipal Councillors, and levelling of the three mountainous landfills at Ghazipur, Balswa and Okhla in 18 months and to seek public opinion before issuing liquor licence. Focus on employment to the youths The Congress has also promised to involve Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the civic body and provide employment to the youths. In its manifesto, the party has also assured structural changes in the MCD to ensure “transparent governance” and “rooting out corruption”. “The Congress government (in Delhi) had left behind a clean and green city with modern roads, housing complexes, hospitals and government schools. The deterioration of the city started in 2013 when the BJP and the AAP together made the MCD the ‘Most Corrupt Department’,” the Congress’ Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary said.