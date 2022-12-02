Haryana man wanted for Rs 3.75 crore robbery held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man allegedly involved in a sensational case of robbery of Rs 3.75 cr in Haryana’s Panipat area was arrested by the Delhi Police in the national capital, more than three years after he committed the crime. The accused, identified as Suraj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, Delhi used to work as a gym trainer and was absconding in the present case since 2019.

Furnishing details about the incident, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a businessman in Panipat reported to the Haryana Police in May 2019 that some boys entered his office at Anaj Mandi, Panipat and robbed cash of Rs 3.75 crore on a gunpoint.

“On May 24, Joginder Goel, having a business of blankets in Panipat, was robbed by some boys of Rs 3.75 crore at gunpoint,” he said. The Haryana Police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the incident. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that employees of the complainant — Santosh Kumar and Sudhir — were involved in the robbery and both of them were arrested by the local police then.

During interrogation, accused Sudhir disclosed that he and his nephew namely Sachin and other associates namely Narender alias Chotu, Sultan, Joginder Jogga, Kanhaiya, Aman, Ajay and Suraj were also involved in the crime. Further, Narender Chotu, Kanhiya, Sultan, and Aman were arrested but Joginder, Ajay and Suraj remained at large. “While most involved were nabbed, Joginder, Ajay and Suraj were absconding,” he said.

“Narendra, who had been arrested earlier in the case, is the uncle of Suraj who was working as a trainer in a gym at Jahangirpuri,” said the official. Recently, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police received secret information about a criminal wanted in the same robbery case after which a team was constituted to get information.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Golf Course, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi and accused Suraj was nabbed. “At first, he misled the police team but on sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the Rs 3.75 Crore robbery case,” the official added.

