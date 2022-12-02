Known for U-turns, now Kejriwal govt means blatant corruption: Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur while campaigning for his BJP candidates on Thursday said that Arvind Kejriwal was once known for U-turns, while now he is known for doing politics of lies, deceit and corruption. By giving protection to the corrupt, the CM looted Delhi and is now eager to loot MCD, Thakur said.

Making a scathing attack on Manish Sisodia, Thakur said that the Deputy CM was using 14 phones so as not to get entangled in the liquor scam. This means he lives is in fear of PM Modi, which is why he is trying to avoid the agencies, he said.

Thakur said today senior leaders of Delhi BJP did a fact check of another famous work of theirs, the smog towers of Delhi. It was promised that smog towers will be installed all over Delhi. The tower costing Rs 25 crore is lying idle. Every month, twenty lakh of hard-earned public money is going in vain. To win the elections, they are not only luring people but also selling tickets.

“Our sting operations have shown that every seat in Delhi has been sold. People are not ready to vote for AAP, so they are trying to make public representatives contractors and luring them to give them commission, luring RWAs to be made mini-councillors, buying votes by luring those who are not in the direct election process,” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister did not give money to MCD. He did not give money to the professors of 12 colleges affiliated with Delhi University. The professors too have complained of not getting salaries. From where will they give money to the RWAs?” questioned the Union minister.

