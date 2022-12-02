Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Kejriwal meets RWA representatives, assures mini-parishads status if elected

The Delhi CM said that even before he formally entered politics, he believed in the need to decentralise governance. 

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

parveen negi

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A couple of days after promising to empower resident welfare associations, AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met with the representatives of the RWAs of Delhi. Kejriwal, during the interaction at the Panchshila Club, told them that they will be given the status of ‘mini-parshads’, if the party comes to power.

“Once AAP comes to MCD, RWAs will be mini-councillors of their areas, the public will run the MCD. RWAs will have financial and decision-making power on local matters like mosquito fumigation and pruning of trees. We had tried to organise Delhi into 3,500 mohalla sabhas, but BJP-run MCDs did not cooperate, and the whole scheme got obstructed; now we will actively involve RWAs in this. We will plan through extensive consultation, we will give powers to RWAs and keep correcting whatever mistakes come our way,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said that even before he formally entered politics, he believed in the need to decentralise governance. He felt that decisions that are for the benefit of citizens cannot just be taken at the secretariat level or with government officials.

“Sometimes we see the corporation rebuild a footpath or road thrice a year. But when we go to the corporation to get some work done, they tell us that they do not have the funds. So, the issue is not about limited funds, but about funds not being utilised to their optimum,” Kejriwal said.

Decision part of essence of AAP’s vision: Kejriwal

At the interaction at the Panchshila Club, AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told RWAs’ members that his party had decided on the matter a long time ago, and this is also the basic philosophy of AAP. Any work at the local level needs to have the participation of the people that it will affect, he said. Ideally, even on a bigger scale, this is how projects should be executed by the MCD.

For now, let’s begin by allotting those projects which directly go on to affect the residents of a ward. His party wants to bring a system in which for work at a smaller level that can directly be done by the RWAs, MCD permission need not be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mini-parshads AAP RWA Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp