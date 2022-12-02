Only Congress can solve Delhi’s problems: Party chief ahead of MCD polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress party’s candidates for the civic polls here were chosen on the basis of their work and only this party can solve people’s problems through good governance, its Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Campaigning in Kondli, Dallupura and Vinod Nagar, the Congress state chief alleged that BJP and AAP only “cheated and betrayed” Delhi’s voters with false promises. “I appeal to the general public to vote for Congress candidates as both BJP and AAP only cheated and betrayed them with false and unfulfilled promises. "

“Only the Congress can solve the problems of Delhiites with good governance,” he claimed. At Kondli, Chaudhary also highlighted’ complaints of the residents here regarding broken roads, clogged drains, shortage of water, unemployment and price increase.

“The Congress gave tickets to those involved in grassroots-level work. They are all known faces in their respective wards and people have faith in them,” Chaudhary said.

