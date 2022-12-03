Home Cities Delhi

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid discharged in Delhi Riots case; to remain in judicial custody

The Delhi Police had earlier strongly opposed the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid, and filed a reply in a court on Friday, November 25, warning that his release will likely cause "unrest in society".

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:40 PM

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

A Delhi Court on Saturday, December 3 discharged student activist Umar Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi in a case connected to the 2020 North East Delhi riots, as per a report by LiveLaw. However, the two continue to remain in judicial custody in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the riots, as per LiveLaw.

Both Khalid and Saifi are on bail in the FIR. While granting bail to Umar Khalid, the court had said that he cannot be permitted to remain behind bars based on sketchy material against him, as per LiveLaw. As per the prosecution, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain's building was used by the alleged rioters for "brick batting, stone pelting, pelting of petrol bombs and acid bombs," as per LiveLaw.

The Delhi Police had earlier strongly opposed the interim bail plea of Umar Khalid, and filed a reply in a court on Friday, November 25, warning that his release will likely cause "unrest in society", PTI reported. He had moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat seeking interim bail for two weeks for his sister's marriage. The court had asked the Delhi Police to file its reply to the application, as per PTI

Umar Khalid was booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly masterminding the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(This article originally appeared on EdexLive.com)

TAGS
JNU Umar Khalid UAPA Delhi Riots
