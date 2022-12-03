Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal holds townhall, reiterates assurances given to city traders

The Delhi CM said that the AAP will simplify all norms, make life easier for traders, end corruption in the MCD in under four months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Making his last poll pitch in front of the traders of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal held a ‘townhall’ on Friday. The Delhi CM said that the AAP will simplify all norms, make life easier for traders, end corruption in the MCD in under four months. 

At the event at Britannia Chowk in north Delhi, Kejriwal said that the AAP will either end or digitise the licence fee system, will try best to de-seal shops, simplify building by-laws, introduce single-window system, transform markets with modern facilities and will ensure Delhi’s markets standout as the pride of India.

“Soon as we formed the Delhi government, we ended ‘licence raj’ and ‘raid raj’, we started doorstep delivery of services in the transport department. We were redeveloping five markets of Delhi, but BJP-run MCD did not grant NOCs.

These people have not done any work in MCD in 15 years, they have no work to talk about. Amit Shah said we haven’t done anything because Kejriwal did not give us any funds; look at his audacity, the home minister is asking for funds from a state. The Centre gives funds to all states except Delhi; I don’t make excuses, I don’t stop working over not getting Central funds,” Kejriwal said.

He said that he was aware that the traders have many issues with the MCD, but he had no idea of the sort of  adversities they were experiencing. “There are several reasons why ‘parivartan’ is needed in MCD this time. I’ve been to Gujarat several times. The state is in a miserable condition. When you question BJP leaders about why they didn’t do work for the common man? They argue that it is unnecessary. People have nowhere else to turn and will naturally only vote for the AAP,” Kejriwal said.

TAGS
MCD elections
India Matters
