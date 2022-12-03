Live-in partner stabs woman to death in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death in the national capital by his live-in partner who was then arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a senior official said.The accused, identified as Manpreet (45), soon after committing the murder escaped to his native village in Punjab’s Patiala district. The extent of brutality was that the victim, Rekha Rani, was found dead at her house with multiple incised wounds on her face and neck and one finger was partially chopped. The accused had planned the murder and bought a chopper for this purpose.

The deceased woman was living with her daughter and accused Manpreet in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. The victim‘s daughter told the police that on December 1, when she woke up in the morning, her uncle Manpreet gave her some pills and told her to go to sleep.

“The daughter grew suspicious and asked about her mother, to which the accused told her that she had gone to the market. She called her cousin and left for her cousin’s house in Paschim Vihar,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. At this juncture, both the victim woman’s daughter and her cousin contacted the police and made a PCR call around 12.30 pm after they fond that their house was locked. “A police team reached at the spot and broke open the door and found Rekha lying dead with multiple injuries on her face,” the official said.

The daughter suspected that Manpreet might have harmed her mother as they had been fighting for some time over financial issues. The police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and began probing the incident. During the investigation, a team was constituted to crack the case which first examined CCTV footage of the area and call detail of the accused.

“It was soon learnt that the accused was changing his address and location frequently and thus technical surveillance was mounted on him. His car was tracked through toll barriers and he was apprehended from his native village Alipur Chintawala, Nabha, Patiala, Punjab,” the Special CP said.

During interrogation, the accused was found previously involved in six heinous cases including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder and arms act. He was already married and had two sons. In 2015, he came in contact with the deceased Rekha. Both fell in love and started living together at Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar. “Gradually Rekha was feeling insecure and didn’t allow him to talk to his family nor visit them. Manpreet felt trapped with her. So, he killed her,” the official added.

