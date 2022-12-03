Home Cities Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for carjacking in southwest Delhi

The accused, identified as Prince Tewatia, was previously involved in 16 cases including, murder and attempt to murder.

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 30-year-old dreaded gangster, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in a sensational case of carjacking in the national capital was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prince Tewatia, was previously involved in 16 cases including, murder and attempt to murder. Furnishing details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said accused Tewatia came out from jail on parole for one month and had to surrender on October 27.

“During parole, he along with his associates planned to take revenge from rival gangsters on whose direction Kunal had attacked him with a blade and caused injuries over his face while he was in jail,” the Special CP said.

The accused along with other gang members namely Bhanu, Hunny, Rakesh Raka, Sourav, and Prakash hatched a conspiracy to take revenge, and to execute the plan, they needed a vehicle. “As per the plan, Hunny arranged a stolen bike and brought it to a hotel in Gurugram, where they all drank alcohol. Accused Prakash along with Prince and Saurav moved out from the hotel on a stolen motorcycle in search of a target.  

They reached Delhi Cantt 24x7 Store where Prince noticed a Fortuner car,” the senior official said. The accused then allegedly threatened the owner of the car with a loaded pistol and robbed his Fortuner car at gunpoint.

Sharing the brief history of accused Tewatia, the official said he used to extort protection money from Satta Operators, Builders in Southern parts of Delhi. He accused used to fire upon his target if someone refused to give him protection money.

‘Produced fake birth papers before court’

The accused, Tewatia, was first time arrested in 2010 for murder. While fighting his case in Court, he produced a fake birth certificate so that he could be treated as a juvenile but was caught and a forgery case was registered against him. Two years later, Tewatia joined Rohit Chaudhary’s gang and started working for him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lawrence Bishnoi gang Prince Tewatia
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp