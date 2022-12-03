Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for carjacking in southwest Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old dreaded gangster, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in a sensational case of carjacking in the national capital was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Prince Tewatia, was previously involved in 16 cases including, murder and attempt to murder. Furnishing details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said accused Tewatia came out from jail on parole for one month and had to surrender on October 27.

“During parole, he along with his associates planned to take revenge from rival gangsters on whose direction Kunal had attacked him with a blade and caused injuries over his face while he was in jail,” the Special CP said.

The accused along with other gang members namely Bhanu, Hunny, Rakesh Raka, Sourav, and Prakash hatched a conspiracy to take revenge, and to execute the plan, they needed a vehicle. “As per the plan, Hunny arranged a stolen bike and brought it to a hotel in Gurugram, where they all drank alcohol. Accused Prakash along with Prince and Saurav moved out from the hotel on a stolen motorcycle in search of a target.

They reached Delhi Cantt 24x7 Store where Prince noticed a Fortuner car,” the senior official said. The accused then allegedly threatened the owner of the car with a loaded pistol and robbed his Fortuner car at gunpoint.

Sharing the brief history of accused Tewatia, the official said he used to extort protection money from Satta Operators, Builders in Southern parts of Delhi. He accused used to fire upon his target if someone refused to give him protection money.

‘Produced fake birth papers before court’

The accused, Tewatia, was first time arrested in 2010 for murder. While fighting his case in Court, he produced a fake birth certificate so that he could be treated as a juvenile but was caught and a forgery case was registered against him. Two years later, Tewatia joined Rohit Chaudhary’s gang and started working for him.

