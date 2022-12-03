Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Will ensure peaceful elections, says SEC chief

State election commissioner Dr Vijay Dev says committed to encouraging first-time voters, boost voter participation through ‘vote from home’ facility.

Published: 03rd December 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

MCD POLLS
By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A free, fair and peaceful elections to the Delhi municipal corporation will be conducted on December 4, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure this, said state election commissioner Dr Vijay Dev on Friday. Prioritising voter turnout, Dr Dev said this year the State Election Commission (SEC) is providing the facility to vote from home for senior citizens and differently-abled voters to ensure higher voter participation. 

Adding to this, the commission will information technology to increase citizen participation in elections. The SEC has launched a ‘NIGAM Chunav’ mobile application for users to avail basic information on poll booth location, downloading voting slips, filing grievances and others.  

“The commission has also launched WhatsApp and SMS numbers through which voters can get all the details regarding the civic election,” Dev said. Encouraging first-time voters, Dev said, “The municipal election is third-tier election, which will be directly associated with our daily needs. So, I appeal to all first-time voters to exercise their franchise after carefully looking through candidates’ profiles.” 

According to him, the postal ballot service cane be availed by those deployed in election duty. “We are hopeful that 100 per cent of SEC employees will cast their vote. We are also getting good feedback from them about the facility,” Dev said. 

Talking about the danger of fake and paid news on the topic of electoral democracy, Dev said, “We appeal to all our media friends to use self-corrective steps to debunk such fake and paid news as they are a big menace to the fundamentals of electoral democracy.” 

The poll commission has already prohibited the release of opinion and exit polls for particular time periods as they can influence voters. To restrict liquor and money circulation in elections, the commission has also constituted a flying squad and surveillance team.   

The commission has also mapped out over 3,000 critical polling booths across the city on the basis of inputs received from the Delhi Police and district election offices. “We will deploy micro-observers and do the web-casting at these critical booths to ensure free and fair elections,” said the election commissioner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Polls MCD elections Dr Vijay Dev
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp