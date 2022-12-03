Shraddha Walker murder: Aaftab undergoes post-narco analysis interview in jail

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of a 27-year-old Shraddha Walker, underwent a post-narco analysis interview on Thursday inside the Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged for the gut-wrenching crime. A four-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached Tihar Jail in west Delhi around 11.30 am and began accused Aaftab’s post-narco session at Central Jail No. 4. The session took nearly two hours and was concluded by 1.30 pm.

“In this post-narco test, the same questions which were asked from him during the narco test were asked again, but this time without administering any drug. He remained fully conscious and now his answers will be analysed,” FSL sources told the New Indian Express.

The 28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, a Mumbai-suburb resident, in a south Delhi flat, then slicing her body in several pieces, and ultimately disposing off at different locations of the city.

On Thursday, accused Aaftab underwent a Narco analysis test at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital during which he shared crucial information about the victim’s mobile phone and the weapons he had used to chop her body. As per sources, during the Narco analysis test Aaftab became less inhibited and divulged some “crucial information” about the case, including the weapons which he used to slice the body and the mobile phone of Walkar which he had dumped at some unknown location. Earlier, a polygraph test was conducted on Aaftab during which he also confessed murdering her.

Pertinent to mention here that the findings of both polygraph and the Narco test are not admissible in the court. These tests will help the Police to gather evidence, and increase the possibility of prosecution of the guilty. Meanwhile, a special vigil has been kept around the cell of the accused inside Tihar for his security as he was attacked outside the Forensic Laboratory just a couple of days ago.

