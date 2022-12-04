Police recover heroin worth Rs one crore, smuggler arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the MCD polls, Delhi Police on Saturday recovered heroin worth RS 1 crore in the city and arrested one drug peddler in the case, said, officials. The accused, identified as Parminder (40), a resident of Rohini, Delhi, was smuggling drugs for 2 years and established a network in the rural areas of Rohini, outer north and outer districts of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the team of Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police already prepared a list of suspects who were involved in drug peddling and they looked at their pattern of crime in the wake of the MCD elections. “We received information about the suspicious activities of a person suspected to be a drug peddler. On further information, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed from a specified location,” the DCP said.

During his cursory search, transparent polythene containing some pink-coloured contraband substance was recovered from his scooty which after search was found to be heroine 250 gm worth `1 crore in the international market.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act and the accused was arrested. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he indulged in the transportation of heroine for 2 years and supplied the drug to various clients on demand. “He found to be a habitual and active criminal found previously involved in one case of NDPS Act,” the official said.

