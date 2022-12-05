Many left disappointed after their names found missing from voter list in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flipping through the list of voters, many who came to cast their votes on Sunday for the Municipal Corporation Delhi election on Sunday were left disappointed as their names were missing from the list. Many flocked towards their nearest polling booths in the early morning hours to cast vote for a councillor of their choice for the coming election.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shows inked

fingrer after casting his vote | pti

However, many were shocked to see their names missing from the voter’s list when they went inside the booths. “I have been roaming from one booth to another for more than an hour but I am not able to find my name in the list, said a voter, who was at a polling both with his wife.

Nisha, another voter got furious after finding her name was missing from the list. “I voted in 2017 and in 2019 and now suddenly my name is nowhere to be seen. There is just ‘Deleted’ written in front of many names on the list,” she said.

Parliamentarian from northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters’ list in the BJP stronghold areas.“Names of many voters in BJP stronghold areas were deliberately deleted by the AAP government. I will file a complaint with the State Election Commission and demand re-election in such areas,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP has lost its ground in these elections.

“This is just a political drama. I am a voter of Mukherjee Nagar and cast my vote in Timarpur,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too alleged that many names were missing from the list and termed it as a ‘conspiracy’. “People are angry about their names not being on the voter list. I am going to complain to EC against this conspiracy,” Sisodia said.

NEW DELHI: Flipping through the list of voters, many who came to cast their votes on Sunday for the Municipal Corporation Delhi election on Sunday were left disappointed as their names were missing from the list. Many flocked towards their nearest polling booths in the early morning hours to cast vote for a councillor of their choice for the coming election. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shows inked fingrer after casting his vote | ptiHowever, many were shocked to see their names missing from the voter’s list when they went inside the booths. “I have been roaming from one booth to another for more than an hour but I am not able to find my name in the list, said a voter, who was at a polling both with his wife. Nisha, another voter got furious after finding her name was missing from the list. “I voted in 2017 and in 2019 and now suddenly my name is nowhere to be seen. There is just ‘Deleted’ written in front of many names on the list,” she said. Parliamentarian from northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters’ list in the BJP stronghold areas.“Names of many voters in BJP stronghold areas were deliberately deleted by the AAP government. I will file a complaint with the State Election Commission and demand re-election in such areas,” he said. Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP has lost its ground in these elections. “This is just a political drama. I am a voter of Mukherjee Nagar and cast my vote in Timarpur,” he said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too alleged that many names were missing from the list and termed it as a ‘conspiracy’. “People are angry about their names not being on the voter list. I am going to complain to EC against this conspiracy,” Sisodia said.