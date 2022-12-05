Home Cities Delhi

Many left disappointed after their names found missing from voter list in Delhi

However, many were shocked to see their names missing from the voter’s list when they went inside the booths. 

Published: 05th December 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station.

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Flipping through the list of voters, many who came to cast their votes on Sunday for the Municipal Corporation Delhi election on Sunday were left disappointed as their names were missing from the list. Many flocked towards their nearest polling booths in the early morning hours to cast vote for a councillor of their choice for the coming election.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari shows inked
fingrer after casting his vote | pti

However, many were shocked to see their names missing from the voter’s list when they went inside the booths. “I have been roaming from one booth to another for more than an hour but I am not able to find my name in the list, said a voter, who was at a polling both with his wife. 

Nisha, another voter got furious after finding her name was missing from the list.  “I voted in 2017 and in 2019 and now suddenly my name is nowhere to be seen. There is just ‘Deleted’ written in front of many names on the list,” she said. 

Parliamentarian from northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, alleged that the names of several voters have been deleted from the voters’ list in the BJP stronghold areas.“Names of many voters in BJP stronghold areas were deliberately deleted by the AAP government. I will file a complaint with the State Election Commission and demand re-election in such areas,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP has lost its ground in these elections.
 “This is just a political drama. I am a voter of Mukherjee Nagar and cast my vote in Timarpur,” he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too alleged that many names were missing from the list and termed it as a ‘conspiracy’. “People are angry about their names not being on the voter list. I am going to complain to EC against this conspiracy,” Sisodia said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
voter list MCD polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp