MCD polls: As name goes missing from list, Delhi Congress chief unable to vote

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary could not cast his vote in the MCD elections on Sunday after finding out that his name was missing from the electoral rolls. While a delegation of Delhi Congress leaders filed a complaint with the SEC alleging foul play, authorities said the electoral rolls are prepared by the Election Commission of India and the SEC has no jurisdiction to make any additions or deletions. “My name is neither on the voters’ list nor on the deleted list. My wife has voted,” Kumar said at a polling booth in east Delhi’s Dallupura. Kumar went to cast his vote at Ward No 193-Kondly, and found his name missing from the electoral roll. The complaint submitted by the Delhi Congress alleged that Chaudhary’s name was “intentionally” removed from the electoral roll, but not deleted which points towards foul play. “The BJP and AAP have tried to destroy the democratic system of a citizen’s right to vote and elect a democratic government,” he said.