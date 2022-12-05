Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Violence-hit Jahangirpuri votes for communal peace, cleanliness

Tajman Bibi, a Jahangirpuri resident, said he wants the upcoming MCD regime to focus on communal harmony, which is his primary concerns.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard near a polling station in Jahangirpuri | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The residents of Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have cast their votes for peace, communal harmony and cleanliness in this election. The market area in Jahangirpuri which had come to a standstill in April due to clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession was bustling on Sunday as people went out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. The clash that erupted on April 16 left eight police personnel and a local resident injured. 

Although the situation returned to normalcy months ago, the security in the market area was slightly beefed up with the deployment of police and Central Armed Police Force personnel every 200 metres. Tajman Bibi, a Jahangirpuri resident, said he wants the upcoming MCD regime to focus on communal harmony, which is his primary concerns.

“Jahangirpuri should never again witness the kind of violence it did in April. The authorities should focus on maintaining communal harmony in this area. While casting my vote, that was my only concern,” Tajman said.  Another voter Rafiq echoed similar sentiments, saying that people in Jahangirpuri should not “face divisive politics” anymore.

“No matter which party comes to power in the MCD, we expect peace in Jahangirpuri. People should not face divisive politics here anymore. There should be harmony amongst all communities. We do not want any sort of division on the basis of communities. We do not want to fight among each other,” the 55-year-old said. On the civic front, the residents highlighted the lack of cleanliness and garbage menace as other major issues. Mohammad Junu,48, whose house is located in one of the congested gullies, said the drains here mostly remain clogged throughout the year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri MCD
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp