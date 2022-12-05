MCD polls: Violence-hit Jahangirpuri votes for communal peace, cleanliness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have cast their votes for peace, communal harmony and cleanliness in this election. The market area in Jahangirpuri which had come to a standstill in April due to clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession was bustling on Sunday as people went out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. The clash that erupted on April 16 left eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

Although the situation returned to normalcy months ago, the security in the market area was slightly beefed up with the deployment of police and Central Armed Police Force personnel every 200 metres. Tajman Bibi, a Jahangirpuri resident, said he wants the upcoming MCD regime to focus on communal harmony, which is his primary concerns.

“Jahangirpuri should never again witness the kind of violence it did in April. The authorities should focus on maintaining communal harmony in this area. While casting my vote, that was my only concern,” Tajman said. Another voter Rafiq echoed similar sentiments, saying that people in Jahangirpuri should not “face divisive politics” anymore.

“No matter which party comes to power in the MCD, we expect peace in Jahangirpuri. People should not face divisive politics here anymore. There should be harmony amongst all communities. We do not want any sort of division on the basis of communities. We do not want to fight among each other,” the 55-year-old said. On the civic front, the residents highlighted the lack of cleanliness and garbage menace as other major issues. Mohammad Junu,48, whose house is located in one of the congested gullies, said the drains here mostly remain clogged throughout the year.

