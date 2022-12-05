Home Cities Delhi

Selfie point, creche for kids top draw at pink booths maintained by all-female staff

As many as 68 pink booths were set up by the State Election Commission to provide a quality experience to the voters.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Pink Booths which were managed by all-female staff remained a centre of attraction and boosted the morale of women voters’ as they came to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation Delhi election on Sunday. 

As many as 68 pink booths were set up by the State Election Commission to provide a quality experience to the voters. Notably, among the 1.45 crore eligible voters, 66.10 lakh are female.  “I appreciate this initiative and enjoyed voting here. I would request the Election Commission to set up more such booths for women voters,” said Savita Kumari, a woman voter. 

Another young female voter said she felt more comfortable voting in the all-women staff polling booths and added that the voting exercise turned out to be a wonderful experience. The pink polling stations were all decked up with balloons and had a special feeding room for lactating mothers along with creche facilities for small children. 

“At the pink booths managed by all-female staff have feeding room for nursing mothers, a creche facility for little children accompanying voters, swings for kids and decorated selfie kiosks,” a senior SEC official said. The voters were surprised to see such an arrangement made by the state election commission. The entrances of the pink polling stations were decorated with balloons in the colour of the Indian national flag.

To celebrate the festival of democracy and to keep its memories alive for years — a selfie point was also set up where women clicked pictures after casting their vote. Security arrangements inside and outside the pink booth premises were tight with police and paramilitary personnel ensuring hassle-free voting. 
Polling for 250 wards began at 8 am and continued till 5:30 pm on Sunday. 

