War of words over defying model poll code in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP and AAP accused each other of violating the model code of conduct during voting in municipal polls in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that recorded messages of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to vote for the AAP were received by many on the day of polling.

He said it was a violation of the model code of conduct and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission. The party also lodged a complaint against AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and another party leader Vijendra Garg.

Delhi BJP’s Legal cell co-convener Sanket Gupta alleged that both Pathak and Garg violated the model code of conduct by campaigning on the night of December 3 which was a “silence period” before voting.

The party demanded the Election Commission direct police to register an FIR against Pathak and Garg.

While AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said people are going to punish the BJP for its 15 years of misrule of the civic bodies. and Tiwari should “stop crying foul”. AAP candidate from Pushp Vihar in South Delhi, Arun Nawariya alleged that BJP workers distributed money to influence voters. Results will be declared after the counting of votes on Wednesday.

