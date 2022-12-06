International cyber fraud syndicate busted in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international syndicate of cyber cheats, operating from Dubai and running a fake call centre in the national capital, was busted by the Delhi Police and four people were arrested in this connection. The accused, identified as Amit Kedia, Sachin Gupta, Rohit Jain and Pradeep Kumar, masquerading themselves as Amazon company executives duped people on the pretext of providing work from home in the E-commerce company.

The accused people, with the help of some website developers, had also created a fake website which had the same user interference as that of the genuine E-commerce Amazon website. Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she received a message from an unknown number and the person represented himself as Nathalie from Amazon.

“Thereafter she was cheated of Rs 3,15,745 on the pretext of work from home. During enquiry it was found that the money was transferred to various bank accounts via Paytm,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the incident.

During the investigation, technical analysis of call details and money transaction was made and it was found that complainant received a WhatsApp message from Philippines originated number and the cheated money was transferred to various bank accounts of different metropolitan cities of the country. On the basis of technical probe, one suspect named Pradeep Kumar was identified and was subsequently apprehended. During the interrogation, accused Pradeep disclosed that he used to sell activated current bank accounts of his locality to his associates Amit Kedia and Sachin Gupta.

“It came to notice that accused Pradeep is going to give more accounts to them at MCD flats. Continuous raids were conducted and both Amit and Sachin were apprehended and more bank accounts were recovered from their possession,” Kalsi said. Further interrogation from accused Amit Kedia and Sachin Gupta disclosed that they, along with their team leader Rohit Jain, run a call centre at a flat in Ashok Vihar, Delhi which was used for transferring the amount to Dubai.

Subsequently, another accused of the case Jain was apprehended at the said call centre and one cash counting machine recovered from his possession. During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his absconding partner Jigar alias jolly works for Gulathi who lives in Dubai. He along with Jigar had visited Dubai in July 2022 where they met main Kingpin Gulati, who briefed them about his plan to dupe people and earn quick money through cyber frauds.

