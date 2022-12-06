Over 100 kg cannabis from northeast seized in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday seized more than 100 Kg of cannabis worth approximately Rs 7.65 crore in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers, an official said. The accused, identified as Rahul (22) and Dipak (30), used to procure the consignment of drugs from northeast India and then sell it at higher rates in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said on December 4, one of the police personnel received credible information that a motorbike carrying a huge consignment of cannabis would be coming through Lado Sarai, M.B. Road area, to deliver it to some person who would then supply it in Badarpur area.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which laid a trap near Dhaulapeer Masjid, Lado Sarai, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Delhi.“After sometime two people were spotted coming on a scooty in suspicious condition. The police team signalled them to stop but they accelerated and tried to flee by taking a U-turn. However, the police intercepted their scooty and nabbed the duo,” the DCP said.

When the police checked their scooty, 56.5 kg ganja, packed in 22 packets, was recovered from their possession. Further at the instance of accused Dipak, 46.488 kgs gaanja was also recovered. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the said consignment was procured from Tripura and the accused Dipak used to procure it at a cost of Rs 5000-6000 per kg and further supply it at a cost of Rs 10000-12000 per kg. in Delhi-NCR.

