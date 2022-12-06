Home Cities Delhi

Pregnancy termination: Delhi HC raps LNJP for citing polls for delay in medical examination of woman

As per the medical opinion, the abnormality was life-long and would subject the child to seizures etc, owing to immature cerebral development.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday came down heavily over the response of the medical board of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) in a plea moved by a married woman seeking termination of her 8-month pregnancy after the court was told that the delay happened due to ‘election duty’ and ‘administrative reasons.’“It is due to administrative reasons and election duty that it got delayed, but the report will be ready by tomorrow,” the LNJP counsel submitted before Pratibha M Singh.

To this, the court came down heavily on the hospital administration, saying the doctors should present before the court if they don’t give MRI reports today itself. The 26-year-old woman had approached the court seeking the medical termination of pregnancy as her foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities.

Considering the gestational period, Justice Pratibha M Singh had earlier directed the medical board of LNJP hospital to conduct a medical examination of the petitioner and submit a report to the court on Friday. As per the plea, during the medical examination, it was found that “there is an evidence of significantly dilated left lateral ventricle of brain, measuring 23.7 mm”.

The woman had mentioned in the petition that a cerebral abnormality was found in the foetus on November 12 and was confirmed by another ultrasound conducted at a private facility on November 14. As per the medical opinion, the abnormality was life-long and would subject the child to seizures etc, owing to immature cerebral development. However, she had undergone various ultrasounds since she conceived. Due to abnormalities of the foetus, mental injury is being caused to the petitioner, said the plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC LNJP Pregnancy termination
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp