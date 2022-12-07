Home Cities Delhi

24-year-old held for threatening women online with acid attacks in Delhi

The matter came to light after a woman, a resident of Farsh Bazaar, lodged a police complaint.

Published: 07th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

acid attack, violence against women

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing several women online by threatening to throw acid on them and making their “objectionable” videos viral if they did not meet him, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Aman Yadav set up a fake Instagram account about a year and a half ago and had around 1100 followers, the majority of whom were women, they claimed.

The matter came to light after a woman, a resident of Farsh Bazaar, lodged a police complaint. According to the police, she claimed that on November 27, she was threatened on her Instagram chat by a user named anshikasharma188 that acid would be thrown on her and her videos would go viral.

According to R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), the IP address of the Instagram page (@anshikasharma188) and some call records were examined. The page was being allegedly operated by Yadav, he said.

Police conducted a raid and Yadav was arrested from Subhash Nagar. “During the investigation, we discovered that Yadav had created a fake ID —Anshikasharma188 — on Instagram around one and a half years ago and had since chatted with various victims,” officer said.

“At first, he followed the profiles of random beautiful women and then sent them messages. When any woman responded to his message, he would threaten the victim with making their objectionable videos viral and throw acid attack on them,” Sathiyasundaram said.

“Out of fear, many women met with him and accused him of doing this act just to meet the women,”  he said. Police said they have recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the commission of the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid Attacks Arrest
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp